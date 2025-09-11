Kukatpally Horror: Woman Found Murdered in 13th-Floor Flat, Worker Suspect on the Run

Hyderabad: A shocking murder took place in the Swan Lake gated community apartments at Kukatpally, where a 50-year-old woman, Renu Agarwal, was brutally killed inside her flat on the 13th floor.

Husband and Son Discovered the Body

Renu Agarwal lived with her husband, Rakesh Agarwal, in the apartment complex. The family runs a steel business in the city. On Thursday morning around 10 a.m., Rakesh Agarwal and their son left home for the shop. When they tried to call Renu in the evening around 5 p.m., she did not answer the phone.

On returning home, they found the flat locked. With the help of a plumber, they accessed the flat through the balcony and discovered Renu lying dead inside.

Victim’s Hands and Legs Tied

Police said the victim’s hands and legs were tied, and she had multiple stab injuries on her neck and body. Household items such as scissors and knives were suspected to have been used in the attack.

Suspect Identified Through CCTV

Investigations revealed that a worker from Jharkhand, who had come to the city for work just a week ago, was involved in the crime. CCTV footage showed the accused leaving the apartment, which led police to identify him.

Police Begin Investigation

Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Police teams have launched a search to nab the absconding worker.