Hyderabad: GHMC Orders Closure of Meat Shops and Slaughterhouses on October 2

Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed that all meat and beef shops, along with cow, sheep, and goat slaughterhouses

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 September 2025 - 22:05
Hyderabad: In observance of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has directed that all meat and beef shops, along with cow, sheep, and goat slaughterhouses within GHMC limits, will remain closed for the day.

The order was issued under Section 533(b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, following Resolution No. 172 passed by the GHMC Standing Committee on September 24, 2025. According to officials, municipal staff will oversee the enforcement of this directive to ensure the occasion is observed respectfully.

GHMC has appealed to citizens to comply with the closure and avoid visiting meat shops or slaughterhouses on Gandhi Jayanti. The initiative aims to preserve the sanctity of public spaces and commemorate the day with dignity, reflecting the values and principles associated with the Father of the Nation.

