Hyderabad Police Announce Traffic Diversions Around Upper Tank Bund & Necklace Road; Check Alternate Routes

Hyderabad: In view of the Saddula Bathukamma celebrations scheduled for September 30, from Amaraveerula Smaraka Sthupam to Bathukamma Ghat (Rotary Children’s Park) at Upper Tank Bund, police have requested citizens to plan alternate routes and cooperate with traffic authorities. Traffic congestion is expected around Upper Tank Bund and Necklace Road between 2 pm and 11 pm.

During the event, traffic may be stopped or diverted at the following locations:

General traffic coming to Tank Bund from Telugu Thalli junction and Karbala Maidan will not be allowed between 2 pm and 11 pm on September 30.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at the start of the flyover towards Telugu Thalli Flyover – Katta Maisamma – DBR – Indira Park – Gandhinagar – RTC Cross Road.

Traffic from V.V. Statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi Statue (Necklace Rotary) towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint Compound Lane.

Traffic from Nallagutta junction towards Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed and will be diverted at Nallagutta X-Cross Roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road.

Traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Iqbal Minar ‘U’ turn via Telugu Thalli junction onto the Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic from Secunderabad towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala Maidan via Bible House – Jabbar Complex – Kawadiguda – Gandhi Nagar T Junction – Goshala – Dhobi Ghat – Swimming Pool – Bandamaisamma – Indira Park – Kattamaisamma – Telugu Thalli Flyover.

Traffic from Musheerabad and Kawadiguda towards Children’s Park – Upper Tank Bund will not be allowed and will be diverted at DBR Mills via MRO Office – Dhobi Ghat – Swimming Pool – Bandamaisamma – Indira Park – Kattamaisamma.

Parking Arrangements: Snow World, NTR Stadium, Race Course Road, BRK Bhavan Road, HMDA Parking, Sanjeevaiah Park Parking, and opposite Lumbini Park.

All citizens are requested to note the above diversions and congestion points and use alternate routes to reach their destinations. Traffic diversions and road closures will be lifted after the conclusion of the programme.

For updates, follow Hyderabad Traffic Police on Facebook (@Hyderabad Traffic Police) and Twitter (@HYDTP). In case of travel emergencies, please call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.