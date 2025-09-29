GHMC Sports Complexes & Pools – For Every Citizen, Every Age!!

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is expanding opportunities for sports and fitness enthusiasts by offering citizens access to 34 sports complexes and 14 swimming pools spread across the city. These facilities cater to people of all age groups and provide training across a variety of disciplines.

Several of the centres are currently being upgraded with modern amenities to meet growing demand. Qualified coaches are available at each complex to guide beginners, train young athletes, and support regular practice sessions for those aiming to compete at state, national, or even international levels.

Also Read: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Bust Major Movie Piracy Racket, Five Arrested for Illegal Distribution of Telugu Films

GHMC officials said that the goal is not only to encourage children and youth to take up sports but also to promote active and healthy lifestyles among adults. By strengthening sports infrastructure, the civic body hopes to build a strong sporting culture in Hyderabad.

Citizens are encouraged to make use of these facilities, with slot bookings made easy through the official GHMC sports portal 👉 sports.ghmc.gov.in.