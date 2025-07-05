GHMC Goes Digital: Property Tax Corrections and Assessments Now Just a Click Away; Check Important Details

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance convenience and transparency for property owners in Hyderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has officially launched six key property tax services online through its website. This initiative is aimed at reducing dependency on physical visits to MeeSeva centres and speeding up the resolution of tax-related requests.

Six Major Services Now Available Online

The following services can now be accessed by citizens directly on the GHMC portal:

Assessment Revision

Vacancy Remission

Owner Name Correction

Door Number Correction

Assessment Exemption (for eligible categories like ex-servicemen)

(for eligible categories like ex-servicemen) Self-Assessment of Property Tax

These services allow homeowners and property holders to manage and correct their property tax records from the comfort of their homes.

Simplified Digital Workflow for Citizens

The new system is integrated with the GHMC‘s online portal, where citizens can:

Enter their Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) and mobile number. Receive an OTP for secure login. Upload necessary documents like sale deeds, tax receipts, or building permissions. Submit applications directly, which are then routed to revenue officials for digital verification. Track status online, with updates provided via SMS or email.

Officials have stated that in some cases, physical verification may be carried out before final approvals are granted.

No More Long Queues at MeeSeva Centres

With these services available online, citizens no longer need to visit MeeSeva centres for basic corrections or assessments. According to Telangana Today, the GHMC has launched this feature to reduce delays, increase transparency, and empower property owners to manage their records efficiently.

Self-Assessment Feature Saves Time

One of the most significant additions is the Self-Assessment of Property Tax option. This feature allows property owners to calculate and pay taxes based on built-up area and location directly through the GHMC portal. This is especially helpful for new property registrations or recent constructions.

Encouraging Digital Governance

Officials from GHMC stated that the new services are part of a larger effort to promote digital governance, improve citizen experience, and ensure accountability in municipal operations. The move is expected to significantly cut down administrative delays and physical footfall at civic offices.

How to Access the Services

Citizens can access these services by visiting the official GHMC website and navigating to the Property Tax Online Services section. The interface is designed to be user-friendly and accessible, even for first-time users.

With this digital push, GHMC is making strides in building a more responsive and tech-driven municipal ecosystem for Hyderabad’s growing urban population.