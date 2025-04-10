GHMC Property Tax Notice: 80,000+ Hyderabad Owners Face Legal Notices After GIS Survey

Hyderabad, 10 April 2025 – The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified its crackdown on tax evasion, issuing GHMC property tax notices to 80,000+ Hyderabad property owners following a city-wide GIS survey. The notices demand immediate payment of pending dues, totaling over ₹1,200 crores, with a strict deadline of 10 May 2025.

Key Details of the GHMC Property Tax Notice

📄 Legal notices target residential and commercial properties with unpaid taxes.

target residential and commercial properties with unpaid taxes. ⏳ Deadline : Payments or disputes must be resolved by 10 May 2025 .

: Payments or disputes must be resolved by . ⚠️ Penalties : 10% fines, utility disconnections, property seizure, or criminal charges.

: 10% fines, utility disconnections, property seizure, or criminal charges. 🗺️ GIS survey exposed 12% of properties with underreported sizes or ownership mismatches.

“The GHMC property tax notice drive ensures fairness. Defaulters will face strict action,” warned GHMC Commissioner M. Ravi Shankar.

Why 80,000+ Hyderabad Owners Face Legal Notices

The GHMC’s GIS-based survey, completed in March 2025, identified three major violations:

Underassessment: 25% of properties undervalued to reduce tax. Unregistered Units: 15% commercial spaces operating without GHMC approval. Ownership Gaps: 8% of residential properties with outdated records.

Did You Know? The GHMC has already recovered ₹320 crores from 18,000 owners who responded to initial warnings.

How to Respond to the GHMC Property Tax Notice

Owners receiving notices must:

Check Dues: Use the GHMC portal with your Property Tax ID. Pay Online: Avail a 5% discount for early payment (before 25 April 2025). File Dispute: Submit documents to the GHMC Tax Wing for inaccuracies.

Pro Tip:

Use the GHMC’s AI Tax Calculator to estimate liabilities and avoid errors.

What Happens If You Ignore the Notice?

Owners who fail to settle dues by the deadline risk:

10% penalty on pending tax amounts.

on pending tax amounts. Water/electricity connection disconnection .

. Property seizure or auction.

or auction. Legal prosecution under the GHMC Act, 2023.

Why This Matters for Hyderabad

Property tax funds critical projects like:

� Musi River Revival

🛣️ Smart Road Upgrades

🚮 Waste Management Systems

“Unpaid taxes delay progress. Compliance ensures better infrastructure,” stated a GHMC spokesperson.

Residents’ Reactions to the GHMC Notice

👍 Support : “GIS data brings transparency,” said Meena Reddy, Banjara Hills.

: “GIS data brings transparency,” said Meena Reddy, Banjara Hills. 👎 Criticism: “The portal is confusing for seniors,” argued K. Rao, Secunderabad.

Hyderabad’s property tax contributes 30% of GHMC’s annual revenue, funding infrastructure, sanitation, and public services. Officials claim unpaid taxes have delayed key projects like the Musi Riverfront Development and Colony Road Upgrades.

While some owners welcomed the transparency of GIS data, others criticized short deadlines. “I inherited this house and wasn’t aware of dues. The portal needs better guidance,” said K. Srinivas, a resident of Kukatpally.

The GHMC plans to integrate AI-based audits by late 2025 to further curb evasion. Property owners are urged to act swiftly to avoid penalties.