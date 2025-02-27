Hyderabad Gets Smart! GHMC’s AI-Driven ‘Build Now’ App to Revolutionize Building Approvals

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will now accelerate the approval process for building permissions, announced GHMC Commissioner Ilambarthi. An orientation training program for zonal and deputy commissioners was held at the GHMC head office on Thursday to introduce the ‘Build Now’ application, developed using artificial intelligence (AI) technology by the State government.

AI-Based ‘Build Now’ App to Streamline Approvals

Speaking at the event, Commissioner Ilambarthi emphasized that the new AI-powered ‘Build Now’ application would simplify the building plan approval process. Training sessions on how to upload plans in the application have been ongoing, and the GHMC aims to complete training by March 9 before the official launch on March 10.

“With the introduction of AI technology, the system will automatically detect errors in building plans at the time of submission, eliminating the need for a complete re-examination of the application. Applicants can modify and re-upload only the flagged items, significantly reducing processing time,” he said.

Also Read: Hyderabad Sees 60% Surge in Water Tanker Demand Amid Rising Temperatures

Key Features of the ‘Build Now’ Application

AI-based error detection in building plans.

in building plans. Automated compliance checks for regulations, including proximity to water bodies and court cases .

for regulations, including . Real-time site inspection capabilities.

capabilities. Mandatory applicant confirmation stating no legal disputes before final submission.

“The application will ensure faster approvals, as it allows direct verification of legal and environmental conditions through an integrated database. Applicants must confirm there are no court cases related to the property, and any misrepresentation will be their responsibility,” Ilambarthi added.

GHMC Officials Participate in Training

Senior GHMC officials, including CCP Srinivas, Zonal Commissioners Anurag Jayanth, Hemant Keshav Patil, Apoorv Chauhan, Ravi Kiran, Venkanna, and Additional CCPs Gangadhar, Pradeep Veeranna, along with Town Planning officers, attended the orientation session.

The GHMC’s initiative aims to reduce delays and ensure transparency in the building approval process, making it more efficient for property owners and developers.