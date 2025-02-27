Hyderabad Sees 60% Surge in Water Tanker Demand Amid Rising Temperatures

HYDERABAD: With temperatures rising earlier than expected in February 2025, Hyderabad has witnessed a 60% increase in demand for water tankers compared to the same period last year. Officials anticipate a further surge in demand as peak summer months (March to May) approach, with groundwater depletion becoming a growing concern.

Tanker Bookings Soar Amid Water Concerns

From February 1 to 24, over 1.44 lakh water tankers were booked through various platforms, including Metro Customer Care (MCC), HMWSSB mobile app, and IVRS services. This is a sharp rise from the 87,700 bookings recorded during the same period in 2024. The highest demand has come from areas under HMWSSB divisions such as Manikonda, Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally, S R Nagar, Nizampet, Hafeezpet, and Saheb Nagar.

Authorities Assure No Water Shortage

Despite rising demand, officials assure that Hyderabad is not facing a water shortage. The HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) currently supplies 545 million gallons per day (MGD), supplemented by groundwater reserves. Major reservoirs—Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Manjira, Singur, Krishna, and Godavari—are reported to have adequate storage levels to meet the city’s needs.

Critical Areas Under Watch

Certain regions, experiencing significant groundwater depletion, are being closely monitored. These include:

Asifnagar, Shaikpet (Division-3)

Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Fateh Nagar, Erragadda (Division-6)

Moosapet, Bhagyanagar, Kukatpally, Hasmathpet (Division-9)

Madhapur, Kondapur, Gachibowli, Ayyappa Society (Division-15)

Hydernagar, Budwel, Attapur (Division-16)

Miyapur, Chandanagar (Division-17)

Manikonda, Kismathpur, Jalpally (Division-18)

Water Board Expands Tanker Fleet to Meet Demand

To ensure uninterrupted water supply, HMWSSB has taken proactive steps:

Increased staff at filling stations

Uninterrupted pumping operations

Reduced turnaround time for tankers

More tanker trips to high-demand areas

Currently, 966 registered tankers are operational under HMWSSB, most with 5,000-litre capacity, followed by 10,000 litres and above. This year, the board has more tankers available than last summer, helping fulfill most requests within the Service Level Agreement (SLA) timeframe.

As summer intensifies, Hyderabad’s water management strategies will be crucial in ensuring residents continue to receive an adequate water supply without major disruptions.