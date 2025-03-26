“Giza Pyramids’ Dark Secret? Researchers Claim Ancient Underground City Lies Beneath”

In what is being described as a potentially “groundbreaking” archaeological revelation, a team of Italian and Scottish researchers claim to have discovered a sprawling underground city beneath the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Using satellite radar technology, the team has identified what they believe are deep vertical shafts, spiral staircases, and vast chambers beneath the iconic Khafre Pyramid.

The findings, led by Corrado Malanga from Italy’s University of Pisa and Filippo Biondi of Scotland’s University of Strathclyde, were revealed in a press briefing on March 15. Nicole Ciccolo, spokesperson for the Khafre Project, described the research as a major advancement in non-invasive archaeological exploration.

What Lies Beneath: 3D Mapping Reveals Hidden Structures

The researchers reportedly discovered eight vertical wells—over 6,500 feet in length and 2,100 feet in depth—connected by spiral pathways and leading to large cube-shaped structures. These formations, found beneath all three major pyramids, could potentially serve as access points to a vast subterranean system.

Using synthetic aperture radar (SAR), the team also located five room-like structures within the Khafre Pyramid itself, including one containing a stone sarcophagus. Additional unidentified structures were detected nearly 4,000 feet below the pyramid’s base.

Possible Connection to Ancient Legends?

Ciccolo likened the underground formations to the mythical “Halls of Amenti,” believed in ancient lore to be sacred chambers containing vast knowledge. The researchers believe this discovery could reshape current understanding of the sacred landscape of ancient Egypt.

Data was compiled using radar signals from satellites orbiting 676 km above Earth, transformed into sound waves that revealed hidden spaces below the solid stone. A 3D model was generated to present the underground architecture.

Experts Dispute Claims as “Fake” and “Scientifically Invalid”

Despite the dramatic claims, leading archaeologists and scientists have dismissed the study. Dr. Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s former minister of antiquities, strongly refuted the findings, labeling them “completely wrong” and “fake news.”

Radar expert Professor Lawrence Conyers of the University of Denver also questioned the claims, stating that radar technology cannot penetrate to the depths suggested. He noted, however, that smaller subterranean features like shafts and chambers could exist beneath the pyramids.

What’s Next?

The research remains unverified by peer review, and obtaining permission for excavation at such a sensitive and historic site poses a major hurdle. While the findings have captured public imagination, the scientific community remains cautious.

“Only through physical excavation can such claims be truly validated,” Conyers added.

For now, the mystery of Egypt’s supposed underground “city” remains buried beneath layers of history and skepticism.