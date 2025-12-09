Global Leaders Praise Telangana’s Vision 2047 at Rising Global Summit 2025; Tony Blair, Chiranjeevi, Anand Mahindra Share Insights

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 witnessed powerful remarks from global leaders, economists, and industry icons who praised the state’s extraordinary journey and the ambitious Vision 2047 framework launched under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, top economists Arvind Subramanian and Prof. Karthik Muralidharan, film icon Chiranjeevi, industrialist Anand Mahindra, and former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao were among the distinguished speakers who shared their insights.

“Telangana Has Become a Global Model,” Says Tony Blair

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Mr. Tony Blair highlighted Telangana’s remarkable evolution since its formation in 2014.

“The growth of Telangana from its formation in 2014 to a landmark day like today is itself a powerful promise to the future. The State has reimagined itself as a powerhouse of technology, agriculture, and inclusive growth. Telangana has become a model for other parts of the world.”

His remarks underlined the global relevance of Telangana’s development trajectory.

Chiranjeevi Praises Skill Development Efforts for Youth

Padma Bhushan awardee and legendary actor Chiranjeevi appreciated the government’s focus on skill-building for young people across various sectors.

“If we train enthusiastic youth in different skills, they can create wonders. The youth must utilize the opportunities provided by the Telangana government. On behalf of the film industry, we will fully support the vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.”

He emphasized the need for industry collaboration to empower the next generation.

“Telangana Is Now on the Global Technology Map,” says Arvind Subramanian

Renowned economist and former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Prof. Arvind Subramanian, praised the state’s transition into a people-centric, technology-driven economy.

“Telangana is not just on the map of India — it is on the global map as a cradle of the country’s IT revolution. Under CM Revanth Reddy, the Vision Document charts the next transformation: from an IT-driven economy to a people-centric technological ecosystem.”

He added that Telangana’s evolution represents a major shift in India’s development trajectory.

CEGIS to Support Telangana’s Vision 2047 Implementation

Prof. Karthik Muralidharan, Tata Chancellor’s Professor of Economics at UC San Diego, expressed admiration for the vision document.

“The benchmarks set in Vision 2047 will not only elevate Telangana but also help elevate India as a whole. Good governance initiatives in Telangana continue to inspire national practice. My team at CEGIS is committed to supporting this transformative journey.”

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka: “Vision 2047 Belongs to Every Citizen”

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka thanked the experts who contributed to shaping Vision 2047.

“This Vision Document belongs to every individual of the state. Our government will ensure it remains dynamic and evolves with time. We are committed to achieving every goal outlined in Vision 2047.”

Duvvuri Subbarao: “Telangana Is Rising as India’s No.1 Growth State”

Former RBI Governor Dr. Duvvuri Subbarao praised Telangana’s economic performance.

“Telangana is rising as India’s No.1 growth state. Hyderabad stands strong as the hub for Pharma, Bio, and Services. With skilled youth and the Viksit Telangana vision, the state is truly unstoppable and unbeatable.”

Anand Mahindra: “One of the Most Inspiring Vision Frameworks Globally”

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra applauded the bold future roadmap unveiled at the summit.

“The Telangana Rising Global Summit has opened new horizons for industries. The Vision Document astonished me with its people-centric and ambitious approach — one of the most inspiring frameworks I’ve seen, not just in India but globally.”

The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 showcased overwhelming national and global recognition for the state’s vision, governance, and future-ready initiatives. With endorsements from world leaders, economists, and industry icons, Telangana’s Vision 2047 stands as a transformative blueprint aimed at shaping the next generation of growth, innovation, and inclusive development.