CM Revanth Reddy Promises Full Support for Film Industry; Telangana to Develop Studios in Bharat Future City

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured that the state government is fully committed to providing all necessary facilities for the growth and development of the film industry in Telangana. He announced that the government is ready to extend complete support for setting up world-class film studios in Bharat Future City.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the second day of the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, in a special session titled “Creative Century – The Future of Entertainment.”

Top Film Personalities Meet CM Revanth Reddy at Global Summit

Prominent personalities from Tollywood, Bollywood, and the Indian entertainment sector participated in the discussions and later held a special meeting with CM Revanth Reddy.

Attendees Included:

Chiranjeevi

Riteish Deshmukh

Subhash Ghai

Allu Aravind

Suresh Babu

Genelia Deshmukh

Akkineni Amala

Anirudh Roy Choudhary

Shyam Prasad Reddy

Zoya Akhtar

Chunky Panday

Along with several other top producers, directors, and actors from Tollywood and Bollywood

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju also attended the meeting.

“Bring a Script; We Will Help You Make the Film,” Says CM

CM Revanth Reddy assured the film industry that Telangana will adopt a clear, film-friendly policy that encourages creativity and production.

He stated:

“If filmmakers come with a script, the state government will ensure that they leave with a completed film. Our decisions will reflect full support for the industry.”

This statement received positive response from producers and directors, who expressed confidence in Telangana emerging as a major filmmaking hub.

Future City to Become a Hub for Film Studios

Revanth Reddy confirmed that the government is ready to provide land, infrastructure, and facilitation support for establishing film studios in Bharat Future City — a rapidly developing innovation and entertainment zone.

Industry experts believe that this move could attract large-scale investments and transform Telangana into a national and international film destination.

Training in 24 Film Crafts at Young India Skills University

During the meeting, the Chief Minister suggested that the Young India Skills University, located in Future City, should introduce professional training programs in all 24 crafts of filmmaking, aligned with industry needs.

These crafts include:

Direction

Cinematography

Editing

Sound Design

Scriptwriting

Production

Visual Effects

Art Direction

Makeup & Costume

And many more

This initiative aims to create a skilled workforce to meet the growing demand of the entertainment sector.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 showcased the state government’s strong commitment to the film industry, with CM Revanth Reddy promising world-class infrastructure, fully supported filmmaking, and specialized skill development programs. With major celebrities backing the vision, Telangana is positioned to become a leading creative and entertainment hub.

