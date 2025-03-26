Gold and Silver Rates Drop Today: Key Market Trends

On Wednesday, the price of gold saw a decline across various cities in India. The rate of 24-carat gold dropped to ₹8,945.3 per gram, a decrease of ₹330, while the rate of 22-carat gold fell to ₹8,201.3 per gram, down by ₹300.

The price change in the last week for 24-carat gold is a slight increase of 0.7%, but in the last month, the price has fallen by 2.16%. Silver prices remained stable today, holding steady at ₹104,000 per kg.

City-Specific Gold Prices

Gold in Delhi : The price of gold today in Delhi is ₹89,453 for 10 grams. This is down from ₹89,993 on 25-03-2025 and ₹90,623 on 20-03-2025.

: The price of gold today in Delhi is ₹89,453 for 10 grams. This is down from ₹89,993 on 25-03-2025 and ₹90,623 on 20-03-2025. Gold in Chennai : Gold in Chennai today stands at ₹89,301 per 10 grams, lower than ₹89,791 on 25-03-2025 and ₹90,471 on 20-03-2025.

: Gold in Chennai today stands at ₹89,301 per 10 grams, lower than ₹89,791 on 25-03-2025 and ₹90,471 on 20-03-2025. Gold in Mumbai : In Mumbai, the gold price today is ₹89,307 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹89,797 yesterday and ₹90,477 last week.

: In Mumbai, the gold price today is ₹89,307 for 10 grams, a decrease from ₹89,797 yesterday and ₹90,477 last week. Gold in Kolkata: The price in Kolkata today is ₹89,305 per 10 grams, also showing a drop from ₹89,795 yesterday and ₹90,475 last week.

Silver Price Trends

Silver in Delhi : The silver rate in Delhi remains unchanged at ₹104,000 per kg today, with no change from yesterday but a decrease from ₹108,200 per kg last week.

: The silver rate in Delhi remains unchanged at ₹104,000 per kg today, with no change from yesterday but a decrease from ₹108,200 per kg last week. Silver in Chennai : Silver in Chennai is priced at ₹112,600 per kg today, stable from yesterday but down from ₹116,800 last week.

: Silver in Chennai is priced at ₹112,600 per kg today, stable from yesterday but down from ₹116,800 last week. Silver in Mumbai : In Mumbai, silver is priced at ₹103,300 per kg, holding steady from yesterday but down from ₹107,500 last week.

: In Mumbai, silver is priced at ₹103,300 per kg, holding steady from yesterday but down from ₹107,500 last week. Silver in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹104,800 per kg today, unchanged from yesterday and lower than ₹109,000 last week.

MCX Futures Prices

Gold Futures : The April 2025 MCX futures for gold were trading at ₹87,506 per 10 grams, down by ₹0.055.

: The April 2025 MCX futures for gold were trading at ₹87,506 per 10 grams, down by ₹0.055. Silver Futures: The July 2025 MCX futures for silver were trading at ₹100,906 per kg, down by ₹0.026.

Factors Influencing Gold and Silver Prices

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including global demand, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. International economic conditions and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also play a crucial role in determining gold prices in the Indian market.

For investors and buyers, it’s essential to stay updated with the latest trends and market factors that influence these precious metal prices.

As of today, gold and silver prices have experienced a decline across major Indian cities. The ongoing global economic conditions and local factors are expected to continue shaping the trends in precious metal prices in the coming days.