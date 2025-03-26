Telangana Farmers Face Financial Ruin Amid Crop Losses Due to Lack of Insurance Schemes

Telangana: Agriculture in Telangana is facing a growing crisis as recent unseasonal rains have caused significant crop damage across the state. A total of 11,298 acres of farmland in 13 districts have been affected, with paddy, maize, and mango crops suffering substantial losses. Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao confirmed that compensation would be provided once reports on the damage are received, but the timeline for assistance remains unclear.

Lack of Crop Insurance in Telangana

The absence of effective crop insurance coverage has left farmers vulnerable to financial ruin. Despite the national government offering crop insurance schemes, Telangana has opted not to join the central government’s Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). While the scheme was launched in 2016, the Telangana government rejected it, citing high premiums and low compensation rates.

Since the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2018, there has been no comprehensive crop insurance scheme in place. Instead, the state government has resorted to providing compensation on a case-by-case basis after crop damage occurs. This system has led to growing frustration among farmers, who feel that their plight is often ignored by authorities.

Promises of Change and Continued Disappointment

The promise of joining the PMFBY or introducing a state-specific insurance scheme has been made repeatedly, but to date, no concrete action has been taken. Former Congress government officials had initially announced intentions to enroll in the central insurance scheme, but those promises went unfulfilled.

Also Read: Centre Calls Meeting of MPs to Discuss Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Rising Controversy

Even after assuming office, CM Revanth Reddy’s administration has yet to implement any significant measures to address the insurance needs of farmers, despite the mounting crop damage. Farmers, who are already bearing the brunt of unseasonal rains, continue to voice their demands for a comprehensive crop insurance scheme that ensures financial protection against natural calamities.

Farmers Demand Action and Accountability

With crop losses reported in a significantly higher area than initially estimated, farmers are calling on the government to take immediate action. They demand the establishment of a reliable insurance scheme that would protect them from the unpredictability of nature. Farmers argue that without proper insurance coverage, they are left with no safety net in the face of crop failures, putting their livelihoods and families at risk.

As discussions about crop insurance gain momentum once again, the Telangana government faces mounting pressure to fulfill its promises and provide farmers with the support they need to recover from the damage caused by natural disasters.