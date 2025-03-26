Centre Calls Meeting of MPs to Discuss Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Rising Controversy

New Delhi: The Central Government has called a crucial meeting of all Members of Parliament (MPs) today to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in detail. The briefing, scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in Coordination Room No. 5 of Parliament, aims to provide MPs with an overview of the proposed amendments to the Waqf laws.

Government Seeks to Address Concerns Over the Waqf Amendment Bill

The government is eager to clarify the contents of the Waqf Amendment Bill before presenting it to Parliament, amid growing opposition and concerns from various sections of society. The Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked significant controversy, particularly from Muslim organizations, who argue that the amendments could negatively impact the autonomy of the Muslim community in managing Waqf properties and charitable endowments.

Opposition and Muslim Organizations Protest Against the Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill has faced severe backlash from several Muslim groups, including the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, which has accused the government of acting against the interests of the Muslim community. Critics claim the amendments could lead to the mismanagement of Waqf properties, undermining the community’s ability to independently oversee its religious and charitable assets.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has been particularly vocal in its opposition. The board has declared plans to organize large-scale protests across the country in response to the bill. Demonstrations are scheduled for March 26 in Patna’s Gardanibagh and March 29 in Vijayawada.

Also Read: Thousands of Students in Telangana Forced to Travel Long Distances Due to School Shortages

AIMPLB Condemns the Bill as Anti-Muslim

AIMPLB spokesperson Qasim Rasool Ilyas strongly condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill, alleging that it was introduced on communal grounds and violated the rights of the Muslim community. He also criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), which reviewed the bill, claiming that the committee’s decisions were made unilaterally, ignoring the concerns raised by opposition parties and Muslim organizations.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee’s Report on the Waqf Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, after several meetings and hearings, submitted its report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The 31-member committee proposed several amendments to the legislation, which were largely accepted by 15 BJP MPs, against the 11 opposition members who opposed the changes.

Despite the government’s push to pass the bill, strong dissent from the opposition and Muslim groups continues to grow, with concerns over its potential impact on Muslim religious and charitable institutions.

Nationwide Protests and Growing Pressure on the Government

As the government moves forward with discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill, it faces increasing pressure from various sections of society, including opposition parties and Muslim organizations. Protests across the country are likely to continue, further fueling the debate surrounding the bill.

The government will need to address these concerns carefully as the Waqf Amendment Bill moves closer to being presented to Parliament.