Thousands of Students in Telangana Forced to Travel Long Distances Due to School Shortages

Telangana: A staggering 3,179 settlements (habitations) in Telangana are without schools, compelling thousands of students to travel long distances to access education. According to data released by the School Education Department, approximately 21,806 children, including 13,219 in remote areas, are affected by this issue.

Khammam District Tops List of School-less Habitations

Khammam district leads with the highest number of school-less habitations, with 276 settlements lacking educational institutions. Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet districts follow closely behind, with 259 and 241 settlements, respectively, without schools. The shortage of schools is particularly prominent in rural and remote areas, where children are left with no choice but to travel significant distances for education.

Categories of School Shortages: Primary, Upper Primary, and High School

The data reveals that 385 settlements are without primary schools, 1,955 lack upper primary schools, and 2,158 do not have high schools. This gap in educational infrastructure is creating a severe hurdle for children who must journey to distant locations to attend school.

Right to Education Act and Government Response

The Right to Education Act, 2009 mandates that state governments establish a primary school within a one-kilometre radius of every neighbourhood. For students between Class VI and VIII, schools should be within three kilometres. However, the lack of nearby educational institutions forces children to travel far distances, sometimes crossing hazardous routes.

In response to this issue, the Telangana State government is providing Rs 6,000 per annum to each child to help cover transportation costs. On Tuesday, the state government released Rs 13.08 crore for transportation charges for the academic year 2024-25, aiming to ease the burden on families affected by the lack of schools in their areas.

Addressing the Educational Infrastructure Deficit in Telangana

The government’s financial support is a step in the right direction, but experts stress the need for greater investment in educational infrastructure to address the root cause of the problem. Expanding access to schools in underserved regions is crucial to ensuring that every child in Telangana has the opportunity to receive a quality education without the added challenge of long-distance travel.

As the state continues to work toward filling this educational gap, the focus remains on improving infrastructure, enhancing transportation support, and ensuring that the Right to Education Act is fully implemented in all regions of Telangana.