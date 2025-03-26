Telangana CM and Ministers Skip Iftar Party After Election Commission Denies Permission

Telangana: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet ministers were absent from the state government’s annual Iftar party on Tuesday, following a refusal from the Election Commission of India to allow their participation. The denial comes in the wake of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being enforced for the biennial election to the Telangana Legislative Council.

Election Commission Rejects Request for Iftar Participation

The Iftar party and dinner, which were scheduled to take place at the L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad, were expected to be attended by the Chief Minister, state ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), state legislators, and other prominent officials. However, with the announcement of the Legislative Council election schedule on Monday, the Model Code of Conduct went into effect, leading the state government to seek permission from the Election Commission to conduct Iftar events and allow public representatives to attend.

Despite the request, the Election Commissioner informed the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana, that the proposal was not approved. In response, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) shared the official communication from the Election Commission with the media.

Minority Welfare Department Officials Attend Iftar

While the political leaders abstained from attending, the Iftar event proceeded with officials from the Minority Welfare Department and representatives from minority institutions such as the Waqf Board, Haj Committee, and Urdu Academy in attendance. Prominent personalities from various sectors were also invited to the annual event.

Controversy Surrounds Rs 70 Crore Allocation for Iftar Party

The state government’s allocation of Rs 70 crore for the Iftar party sparked criticism from several quarters. Various Muslim organizations, including the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), had called on the government to use the funds to clear outstanding fee reimbursements for minority students instead.

Additionally, the Welfare Party of India (WPI) called for a boycott of the event, citing unfulfilled promises by the Congress government and the lack of Muslim representation in the state cabinet. Activists, including Lubna Sarwath, Anwarullah Khan, and Syed Ismail, sent a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging the government to reallocate the Rs 70 crore towards educational, employment, and empowerment initiatives for minorities.

BJP Criticizes Iftar Party Spending Amid Financial Concerns

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also criticized the government’s decision to allocate a large sum for the Iftar party. BJP leaders questioned the government’s priorities, emphasizing the financial constraints faced by the state, particularly in paying salaries to government employees. They echoed the concerns of the Muslim community, urging the reallocation of the Iftar funds for essential welfare and educational programs instead.

As debates continue over the allocation of funds and priorities, the decision to hold the Iftar party amidst election season has drawn significant attention in Telangana.