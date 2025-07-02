Gold Prices Edge Up Again in Hyderabad — What Buyers Need to Know Today

Hyderabad: Gold prices witnessed a slight upward trend in Hyderabad today, with both 22-carat and 24-carat gold rates rising by ₹10 per 10 grams. This marks a steady shift after weeks of fluctuations during the recent wedding season.

Today’s Gold Rates in Hyderabad

22-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹90,210 (↑ ₹10)

(↑ ₹10) 24-Carat Gold (10 grams): ₹98,410 (↑ ₹10)

These prices are based on the closing rates from July 1 and are typically updated at 8 AM daily. Gold buyers are advised to track live price changes as fluctuations occur frequently throughout the day.

Recent Trends in Gold Prices

Gold prices in the international market have been volatile in recent weeks. During the recent wedding season, rates experienced a dip and hovered around:

₹90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold

₹1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold

Despite the drop, gold continues to remain a safe and reliable investment for many Indians.

Where to Buy Gold in Hyderabad?

Panjagutta remains the go-to destination for gold buyers in Hyderabad, with numerous reputed jewellery outlets offering a wide range of options. Gold is not just valued for its cultural and ornamental significance but is also a popular investment asset.

Buyers prefer gold due to its liquidity and stable returns. Gold can be sold anytime with predictable returns, and the prices in India are largely influenced by:

Global gold rates

Rupee to Dollar exchange rate

Import duties imposed by the Indian Government

Final Note for Buyers

As the market remains sensitive to global and domestic factors, gold buyers should monitor real-time rates and consider timing before making large purchases or investments. While today’s change is modest, such shifts can add up significantly over time for bulk buyers and investors.