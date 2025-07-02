Aadhaar Mandatory for New PAN Card Applications from July 1: CBDT, Here’s What You Need to Know
Until now, applicants could submit any government-issued ID as proof for PAN card issuance. However, with the new rule now in force, Aadhaar has become compulsory for all new PAN applications.
Hyderabad: From July 1, 2025, individuals applying for a new PAN (Permanent Account Number) must mandatorily provide their Aadhaar number, according to a revised regulation by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
Existing PAN Holders Must Link Aadhaar to Avoid Penalties
The CBDT also reiterated that individuals who already possess a PAN must link it with their Aadhaar number. Failure to do so could lead to the cancellation or deactivation of the PAN.
“Any transaction carried out using an invalid or non-linked PAN may attract penalties,” a CBDT official warned.
What This Means for Taxpayers and Financial Transactions
With this change, Aadhaar becomes the central document for both new PAN applications and the continued validity of existing PANs. This move is aimed at:
- Preventing identity fraud
- Streamlining taxpayer verification
- Strengthening compliance under the Income Tax Act
Any financial transactions conducted using an inactive or invalid PAN—such as opening a bank account, purchasing property, or filing income tax returns—can result in legal penalties and fines.
Steps to Link PAN with Aadhaar
For those who haven’t yet linked their PAN and Aadhaar, the Income Tax Department has provided multiple channels:
- Online via the Income Tax e-filing portal
- SMS service
- Designated PAN service centers
CBDT’s Push for Aadhaar-PAN Integration
This directive is part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure a unified identity verification system and reduce the number of duplicate or fraudulent PANs in circulation.