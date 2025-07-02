SBI Services Face Outage: YONO, UPI, NEFT, and More Affected

New Delhi: India’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), experienced a major technical outage, disrupting several of its digital services including YONO, UPI, RTGS, NEFT, IMPS, and Internet Banking (INB).

Over 400 Complaints Reported on DownDetector

According to DownDetector, over 400 users reported service issues around 1:00 AM, citing disruptions in transactions and digital banking operations. The spike in user complaints reflects the widespread impact of the technical fault, which left many SBI customers unable to access essential banking services.

SBI Assures Customers of Restoration by 2:30 PM

Responding to growing concerns, SBI issued an official statement via its X (formerly Twitter) handle, assuring customers that services would be fully restored by 2:30 PM on June 2.

“We regret the inconvenience caused due to technical issues and assure you that services including YONO, RTGS, NEFT, UPI, INB, and IMPS will be restored soon,” the bank stated.

UPI Lite & ATM Services Remain Operational

While primary digital services were down, SBI advised customers to use alternate services such as UPI Lite and ATM banking for immediate financial needs. These channels remained unaffected and continued to function normally.

Customers Express Frustration on Social Media

Users took to social media platforms to express their concerns and frustrations, especially those who were unable to perform urgent transactions. The outage comes at a time when digital banking usage in India is at an all-time high, making such disruptions highly inconvenient for customers.

Technical Issues Not Uncommon, Say Experts

Banking experts noted that technical outages are not uncommon in the digital era, especially for banks with massive customer bases like SBI. However, quick communication and restoration are crucial to maintaining customer trust.