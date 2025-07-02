Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr to separately promote ‘War 2’

Mumbai: The makers of the much-anticipated action film War 2 have made a strategic decision to have Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr promote the film separately. This promotional approach is intended to preserve the intensity of their on-screen rivalry, which is a key highlight of the film.

“No Shared Stage, No Joint Interviews,” Says Source

A senior trade source revealed,

“Hrithik & NTR Jr will be promoting War 2 separately. They will never share a stage, appear in joint promotional videos, or be seen together before the release. This is to preserve the high-stakes showdown between them on the big screen.”

According to the source, this separation is designed to build anticipation and make their eventual clash a cinematic event of epic proportions.

Also Read: Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara 2026 Dates Announced

YRF’s Strategy to Maximize Movie Impact

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), War 2 is a major installment in the YRF Spy Universe. The production house is known for its innovative promotional strategies. The source added,

“YRF wants the audience to first experience the brutal rivalry between Hrithik and NTR Jr on the big screen before they witness any camaraderie in real life. Preserving the conflict is key to enhancing the movie-watching experience.”

YRF Spy Universe: Known for Disruptive Promotions

The strategy isn’t new for YRF. In fact, the YRF Spy Universe has often deviated from traditional promotion models:

In the original War (2019), Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were not seen together in public until after the film’s release.

were not seen together in public until after the film’s release. For Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan did not participate in any pre-release interviews. Instead, short video capsules were shared online to keep the buzz alive.

did not participate in any pre-release interviews. Instead, short video capsules were shared online to keep the buzz alive. During Tiger Zinda Hai promotions, the campaign focused on the expansion of the Spy Universe and surprise appearances from fellow agents.

‘War 2’ to Release in IMAX on August 14, 2025

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2025, with a grand IMAX format release as well. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra, and it continues the thrilling legacy of YRF’s spy-action universe.