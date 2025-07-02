Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara 2026 Dates Announced

Mulugu, Telangana: The dates for the much-revered Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jathara 2026, one of Asia’s largest tribal festivals, have been officially announced by the local priest community. This grand tribal gathering, often referred to as the Kumbh Mela of South India, will be held from January 28 to 31, 2026, in Medaram village, Mulugu district.

Devotees to Witness Arrival of Deities on January 28 & 29

According to the schedule:

On January 28, 2026 (Wednesday) , Sri Saralamma will be brought to her sacred platform (Gadde).

, will be brought to her sacred platform (Gadde). On January 29, 2026 (Thursday), Sri Sammakka will arrive at her Gadde.

These two days mark the symbolic arrival of the deities and are considered highly auspicious by lakhs of devotees from Telangana and neighboring states.

Rituals and Offerings to Follow

On January 30 (Friday), devotees will fulfill their vows (mokkulu chellinchadam) by offering traditional items such as jaggery, bangles, turmeric, and red cloth to the goddesses.

The final day, January 31 (Saturday), will witness the “Vanapravēsham” (return to the forest) of Sammakka, Saralamma, and associated deities including Govinda Raju and Pagididdaraju, marking the spiritual conclusion of the Jathara.

What Is Medaram Jathara?

Held once every two years, the Medaram Jathara is a major spiritual event that honors the mother-daughter duo, Sammakka and Saralamma, who are revered as tribal goddesses symbolizing valor and sacrifice. The Jathara draws over 10 million devotees, making it one of India’s largest religious gatherings.

Government Preparations Underway

With dates now confirmed, Telangana state government is expected to begin large-scale preparations for ensuring smooth transport, sanitation, drinking water, health services, and security during the event. Massive infrastructure upgrades are typically undertaken to accommodate the influx of pilgrims.