Jyothi Yarraji suffers knee injury, puts 2025 season on hold

New Delhi: Indian hurdler Jythi Yarraji has announced that she has sustained a knee injury during training, effectively putting her 2025 athletic season on hold. The 25-year-old revealed the development through her official Instagram handle, stating that she is consulting her medical team for the next steps in her recovery.

“Due to an unfortunate injury to my knee during training a few days back, I’ve had to put a pause on my season. I’m working with my medical team to assess my options and make a decision on the way forward,” Jyothi shared.

Jyothi Remains Optimistic Despite Setback

Despite the injury, Jyothi expressed hope and determination to bounce back stronger.

“Injuries are part of an athlete’s journey. I’m viewing this as just another hurdle I’m going to overcome soon. With all your support and blessings, I’ll be back stronger,” she added.

A Stellar Season Cut Short

Jyothi Yarraji began the 2025 athletics season with remarkable performances. She set a new 60m indoor hurdles record at the Meeting de Nantes Métropole in France, improving upon her own previous best. At the National Games 2025 held in Uttarakhand, she claimed gold medals in both the 100m hurdles and the 200m sprint events.

In May, Yarraji clocked 12.96 seconds to break her own national record at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, followed by a gold medal victory at the Taiwan Open with a time of 12.99 seconds. Her current national record stands at 12.78 seconds.

Previous Hamstring Injury in April

This marks the second injury setback for the star hurdler this year. In April 2025, just ahead of the Federation Cup in Kochi, Jyothi suffered a hamstring injury, which forced her to miss several key training sessions. Despite that, she managed to clock 13.23 seconds and win the 100m hurdles event in Kochi.

World Championship Qualification Now in Doubt

Jyothi’s recent injury comes at a crucial time, as she is yet to qualify for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo this September. With her recovery timeline still uncertain, it remains to be seen if she will make a competitive return in time to participate.