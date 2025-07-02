Bad Weather Hits Hyderabad: Multiple Flights Diverted to Bengaluru, Vijayawada
Hyderabad: Several incoming flights to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad (Hyderabad) were diverted on Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions, leaving passengers stranded and concerned. Heavy cloud cover and poor visibility made landing unsafe, prompting authorities to reroute planes to Bengaluru and Vijayawada airports.
Flights From Mumbai, Vizag, Jaipur Among Those Diverted
According to airport officials, at least three major flights scheduled to land in Hyderabad were diverted to Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru:
- Mumbai to Hyderabad
- Visakhapatnam (Vizag) to Hyderabad
- Jaipur to Hyderabad
- Lucknow to Hyderabad
Additionally, a Bengaluru-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Vijayawada due to worsening weather conditions.
Passenger Disruption and Delays
The unexpected diversions caused delays and confusion among travelers, many of whom were forced to wait at alternate airports or make new travel arrangements. Passengers reported concerns over lack of updates and uncertainty about when they would be able to reach Hyderabad.
Authorities Monitoring the Situation
Airport authorities are closely monitoring weather patterns and will allow landings at Hyderabad’s Shamshabad airport once conditions improve. No official timeline has been given yet for the resumption of regular flight operations.
