Gold Rate Today in India: Latest Prices Across Major Cities

Gold Prices in India continue to fluctuate based on various factors, including the value of the dollar, bond yields, and international gold rates.

As the second-largest consumer of gold in the world, India’s demand is largely fulfilled through imports, while some of the supply comes from locally recycled bullion. Gold remains a favored investment choice, especially in times of inflation, as it is viewed as a safe-haven asset.

Here are the latest gold rates across 10 major cities in India:

Gold Rate in Delhi Today

22-Karat Gold: Rs 7,955 per gram

Rs 7,955 per gram 24-Karat Gold (999 Gold): Rs 8,677 per gram

Gold Rate in Chennai Today

22-Karat Gold: Rs 7,940 per gram

Rs 7,940 per gram 24-Karat Gold (999 Gold): Rs 8,662 per gram

Gold Rate in Bengaluru Today

22-Karat Gold: Rs 7,940 per gram

Rs 7,940 per gram 24-Karat Gold (999 Gold): Rs 8,662 per gram

Gold Rate in Mumbai Today

22-Karat Gold: Rs 7,940 per gram

Rs 7,940 per gram 24-Karat Gold (999 Gold): Rs 8,662 per gram

Gold Rate in Pune Today

22-Karat Gold: Rs 7,940 per gram

Rs 7,940 per gram 24-Karat Gold (999 Gold): Rs 8,662 per gram

Gold prices in India are impacted by multiple factors including import duties, taxes, and fluctuations in the international gold market, which is predominantly denominated in U.S. dollars. As gold remains an essential part of Indian culture and investment portfolios, keeping track of daily gold rates is crucial for investors and buyers alike.

Stay updated with the latest gold prices to make informed investment decisions.