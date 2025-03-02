Hyundai and Kia Report Record Sales in the U.S. for February

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. have posted impressive sales figures in the U.S. for February, setting new records for the month. Hyundai reported a 3% increase in its U.S. sales, while Kia saw a more significant 7.2% rise, signaling strong demand for their vehicles in the American market.

Hyundai Motor’s Strong February Sales Growth

Hyundai’s U.S. sales reached 62,032 units in February, up from 60,341 units in the same month last year. This represents the highest sales for any February in the company’s history. The growth was largely driven by a remarkable 194% surge in sales of the Santa Fe hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and a 12% increase in sales of the Ioniq 6 electric vehicle (EV). These models contributed significantly to Hyundai’s record performance during the month.

Kia Corp. Sets Record U.S. Sales in February

Kia, Hyundai’s sister company, also reported a record-breaking February with 63,303 units sold in the U.S., marking a 7.2% year-on-year increase. Kia attributed its sales boost to the continued popularity of its sport utility vehicle (SUV) lineup and solid demand for the K4 sedan.

Both automakers’ performances in February reflect growing consumer interest in electric and hybrid vehicles, alongside a strong market for SUVs.

January Sales Dip for Hyundai and Kia

Despite the strong February results, Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. faced a decline in January sales due to fewer business days caused by the extended Lunar New Year holiday. Hyundai’s total sales for January dropped by 2.3% from the previous year, with 310,399 vehicles sold compared to 317,823 units in January 2024. Domestic sales in South Korea fell 7.5%, while overseas sales dropped by 1.4%.

Similarly, Kia’s January sales fell by 2.4% due to the same factors. However, both companies remain optimistic as they have set strong sales targets for the upcoming months.

Hyundai’s Bestselling Models

In South Korea, Hyundai’s Grandeur sedan was the bestselling model for January, with 5,711 units sold. The Santa Fe was the most popular SUV, with 4,819 units sold.

With February marking a strong recovery, Hyundai and Kia are poised to continue their growth in the U.S. and other international markets, thanks to their expanding electric vehicle offerings and robust SUV sales.