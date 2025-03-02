Vidya Balan Warns Followers About Misleading AI-Generated Video

Actress Vidya Balan, known for her recent performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to the rising concern over AI-generated deepfake videos. The actress took to Instagram to alert her followers about a misleading video circulating on social media and messaging platforms like WhatsApp that falsely claims to feature her.

In her post, Vidya clarified that the video in question was AI-generated and not authentic. She urged her followers not to believe everything they see online, especially when it comes to deepfake technology that can easily manipulate video content to mislead the public.

Vidya Balan’s Statement on AI-Generated Fake Video

In the Instagram post, Vidya explained, “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way. Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work.”

She continued by urging her fans to verify information before sharing it. “I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content. #FakeAlert #StayAware,” she added, highlighting the importance of critical thinking in today’s digital age.

Vidya Pays Tribute to M.S. Subbulakshmi

In addition to raising awareness about the dangers of AI misuse, Vidya Balan recently honored the legendary musician M. S. Subbulakshmi on her 108th birth anniversary. The actress paid tribute by sharing an array of pictures on Instagram, where she was seen dressed as the iconic musician.

Vidya collaborated with costume designer Anu Parthasarathy to re-create some of M.S. Subbulakshmi’s most iconic looks, which included sarees that the legendary musician popularized between the 1960s and 1980s. The tribute was a photographic feature showcasing M.S. Amma’s concert persona and her influence on classical music.

Rising Concern Over Deepfake Technology

As AI-generated content continues to gain traction, Vidya Balan’s warning about misleading deepfake videos comes at a crucial time. Celebrities and public figures are increasingly becoming targets of such digital manipulations, and it’s a reminder for everyone to be cautious about the information they encounter online.

By speaking out, Vidya encourages her followers to take a proactive stance in verifying the authenticity of the content they come across.