Gold Rates Surge in Hyderabad Today: Check Latest Prices for June 21, 2025

Hyderabad: Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a significant rise on Saturday, with both 22-carat and 24-carat gold rates registering upward movement. As global market fluctuations continue, local buyers are advised to stay updated on live prices.

Gold Price Today in Hyderabad

As of 8:00 AM, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is quoted at ₹92,350, marking an increase of ₹250 from the previous close. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at ₹1,00,750, reflecting a ₹270 hike.

Silver Price Today in Hyderabad

Silver also continues to stay on the higher end, with the rate per kilogram of silver standing at a whopping ₹1,20,000. This reflects the ongoing global demand and supply trends affecting precious metals.

Recent Trends in Gold Prices

Over the past few weeks, gold prices have shown noticeable fluctuations during the wedding season. Rates have hovered around:

₹90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold

₹1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold

These shifts are largely attributed to changes in international market trends, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions.

Global Factors Impacting Gold Rates

The global bullion market has remained volatile, contributing to fluctuating domestic prices. Analysts point out that investor sentiment, dollar strength, and interest rate expectations are driving gold’s performance internationally.

Gold Buyers Advised to Track Live Prices

The rates provided are based on closing prices from the previous day, and the opening price on any day may either increase or decrease depending on real-time factors. Buyers are advised to track live gold and silver prices before making purchasing decisions.