Gold records first weekly loss after nine-week surge

New Delhi: Gold ended a nine-week winning streak this week, with a sharp correction as the market reassessed a rally that had pushed prices into overbought territory.

The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) ended at Rs 1,22,419 on Friday, down from Rs 1,23,827 from its previous close, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to close at $4,113.05 an ounce in New York, resulting in a weekly loss of approximately 3.3 per cent.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The price for 10 grams of bullion closed last week at Rs 1,30,874, and the price had been declining throughout the week. Analysts said that the pullback was sharp, but the yellow metal pared losses on Friday due to a weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation report, which bolstered expectations for further monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

This development also led to a slight decline in bond yields and an increase in bullion prices. Traders anticipate two rate cuts before year-end, a scenario that bolstered gold prices.

Investors also assessed the potential for improved US-China relations as US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping prepare for their upcoming meeting. There are forecasts that a de-escalation of trade tensions may lessen demand for safe-haven assets like gold.

Also Read: Four criminals, including Kanishk Pahadia, injured in separate encounters with Delhi Police

A recent correction occurred after a strong rally that started in mid-August, which saw prices reach an all-time high of $4,381.52 an ounce on Monday. Profit-taking and significant outflows from gold-backed ETFs intensified the selling pressure.

Gold is up by 57 per cent this year, driven by central-bank purchases, dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve and strong ETF inflows.

Earlier this week, a Ventura Securities report said that gold has generated returns of approximately 63 per cent in rupee terms since last Dhanteras, and a possible rally towards Rs.1.5 lakh per 10 grams is possible by 2026.