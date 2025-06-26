Good News for Job Seekers: Notifications Ready for Recruitment to 660 Medical Posts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana Health Department is set to deliver good news for medical job aspirants. The Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has completed all preparations for filling 660 medical posts across the state.

According to official sources, three recruitment notifications are expected to be released today or tomorrow. These will cover critical medical vacancies in government institutions across Telangana.

Also Read: Telangana PGECET 2025 Results Declared: Over 21,000 Candidates Qualify

Assistant Professor, Dental Surgeon & Pathologist Posts to Be Filled

The upcoming notifications will reportedly include vacancies for the following roles:

Assistant Professors

Dental Assistant Surgeons

Speech Pathologists

These positions are crucial for the smooth functioning of government hospitals, dental colleges, and medical institutions across the state.

Appointments Expected Before Academic Year Begins

Officials from the Health Department have stated that efforts are being made to complete the recruitment process before the start of the new academic year. This move is aimed at strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in Telangana.

The recruitment will also ensure that government health institutions are adequately staffed, improving service access in both urban and rural areas.