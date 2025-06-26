Telangana PGECET 2025 Results Declared: Over 21,000 Candidates Qualify

Hyderabad: The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2025 results were officially released today, Thursday at 3:30 PM. The results were made available on the official website: pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can download their rank cards by entering their hall ticket number and date of birth on the website.

Exams Held Under JNTUH from June 16 to 19

The TG PGECET 2025 exams were conducted from June 16 to 19 by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

A total of 21,290 students qualified in the examination.

Admissions into PG Engineering, Pharmacy & Architecture Courses

TG PGECET 2025 is a gateway for admission into various postgraduate professional courses in Telangana, including:

M.E. (Master of Engineering)

M.Tech. (Master of Technology)

M.Pharmacy

M.Arch. (Master of Architecture)

Graduate-level Pharm.D. (Doctor of Pharmacy)

Counselling to Begin in Fourth Week of July

According to official sources, the counselling process for TG PGECET 2025 is expected to begin in the fourth week of July. Detailed counselling schedules, required documents, and fee structure will be released soon on the official website.