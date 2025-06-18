Good News for Vehicle Owners: Centre Announces Major Decision on FASTag

In a significant move, the Central Government of India has announced a major benefit for non-transport vehicle owners, including private cars, jeeps, and vans. Starting August 15, vehicle owners can now make up to 200 trips through toll plazas across the country by paying a one-time fee of just ₹3,000.

New Toll Policy Issued by Road Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a notification regarding this new toll rule, which is aimed at reducing the travel burden on private vehicle users and improving nationwide mobility. The decision ensures greater affordability and convenience for personal road travelers.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to share this welcome update with the public. He emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a more accessible and efficient toll system for citizens.

Policy Comes Into Effect from August 15 Nationwide

The new rule will be implemented nationwide starting August 15, 2025, and will apply to all private, non-transport vehicles. Once enrolled by paying ₹3,000, users can avail of 200 toll-free trips per year across all toll booths covered under this scheme.

Key Highlights of the New Toll Policy: