Google Celebrates March’s Final Half Moon with Interactive Doodle

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has introduced an interactive Doodle to celebrate March’s final Half Moon. The lunar-themed Doodle features a celestial card game that tests players’ knowledge of the lunar cycle.

Celestial Card Game: Test Your Lunar Knowledge

The interactive Google Doodle allows users to compete against the Moon in a unique card-matching game. Players must match different phases of the lunar cycle to earn points.

“This interactive Doodle celebrates March’s final Half Moon! This monthly recurring card game invites you to play against the Moon to test your knowledge of the lunar cycle,” Google stated in a blog post.

How to Play the Google Lunar Doodle Game?

Players must connect the phases of the Moon to score points.

to score points. The game progresses through different levels , unlocking four new wild cards .

, unlocking . Victorious players receive unique rewards , making the game more engaging.

, making the game more engaging. Users can share their high scores and challenge friends to test their lunar expertise.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens Flat as FIIs Resume Buying

March’s Lunar and Celestial Events

1. The Worm Moon:

March is known for the Worm Moon, which signifies the thawing of the winter ground and the return of insects.

2. Total Lunar Eclipse (Blood Moon) – March 14:

A total lunar eclipse occurred on March 14 , causing the Moon to appear reddish .

occurred on , causing the Moon to appear . The Moon was in its last quarter phase, appearing half-lit in the night sky.

3. The Spring Equinox – March 20:

The equinox marks the transition between seasons .

marks the transition between . On March 20 , the Northern Hemisphere will experience the shortest day length , while the Southern Hemisphere will witness the longest day .

, the will experience the , while the will witness the . According to NASA, after the equinox, daily sunlight duration increases as spring begins.

Google’s Doodle Aligns with Lunar Transitions

The Google Doodle game reflects the natural changes in the lunar cycle, providing an engaging way for users to explore celestial events. As the Moon continues its journey, this interactive experience offers an educational and fun way to celebrate its final Half Moon of March.