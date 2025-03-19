Indian Stock Market Opens Flat as FIIs Resume Buying

Mumbai: The Indian stock market opened on a flat note on Wednesday, reflecting mixed global cues. Early trade saw buying activity in PSU banks and metal sectors, providing some support to the indices.

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat in Early Session

At 9:30 AM, the market indices showed minimal movement:

Sensex was up 17.21 points or 0.02% at 75,318.47 .

was up or at . Nifty added 4.65 points or 0.02% to reach 22,838.95 .

added or to reach . Nifty Bank rose 271.95 points or 0.55% to 49,586.45 .

rose or to . Nifty Midcap 100 gained 477.40 points or 0.96% to 49,994.30 .

gained or to . Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 137.30 points or 0.89% to 15,512.00.

Key Support and Resistance Levels for Nifty

Market analysts suggest the following levels for Nifty:

Support levels: 22,750 , 22,650 , 22,550 .

, , . Resistance levels: 22,950, 23,000, 23,100.

According to Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, PL Capital Group, Sensex has finally shown a strong pullback after multiple losing sessions, closing above the 20 DMA level of 74,500.

“A decisive breach above the 50 EMA level of 75,920 will confirm stability in the coming sessions,” said Parekh.

Top Gainers and Losers in Sensex Pack

Top Gainers:

Tata Steel

Zomato

IndusInd Bank

Bajaj Finserv

SBI

Bajaj Finance

Adani Ports

Bharti Airtel

Tata Motors

Top Losers:

HCL Tech

TCS

Infosys

Tech Mahindra

Sun Pharma

Maruti Suzuki

ICICI Bank

ITC

Titan

Global Market Trends

Wall Street Performance (Last Trading Session):

Dow Jones: Down 0.62% , closing at 41,581.31 .

Down , closing at . S&P 500: Declined 1.07% , closing at 5,614.66 .

Declined , closing at . Nasdaq: Dropped 1.71%, closing at 17,504.12.

Asian Markets Performance:

China was the only market trading in red .

was the only market trading . Japan, Seoul, Hong Kong, Jakarta, and Bangkok were trading in green.

FIIs and DIIs Buying Activity

After being net sellers for 17 consecutive sessions, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) resumed buying on March 18, purchasing equities worth ₹694.57 crore.

Similarly, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continued their strong buying streak, acquiring equities worth ₹2,534.75 crore.