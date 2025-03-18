Why Are Indian Stock Markets Rallying to Record Highs Despite Global Uncertainty? Here’s What We Know

Indian benchmark indices extended their winning streak on Tuesday, building on Monday’s momentum. The BSE Sensex surged 908 points (1.22%) to 75,078, while the NSE Nifty climbed 267 points (1.19%) to 22,776 by 11:38 AM. The rally was driven by strong performances in the financial and metal sectors, with all sectors trading in the green.

Market Optimism Fueled by Global Cues

Investor sentiment remained upbeat due to a mix of global and domestic factors. Expectations of steady interest rates from major central banks—including the US Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and Bank of England—contributed to market optimism. Additionally, technical resilience and domestic tailwinds supported the bullish trend.

Market Capitalisation Nears ₹400 Lakh Crore

The surge in equities boosted the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies by ₹4.03 lakh crore, pushing it to ₹397.20 lakh crore. The robust market performance indicates growing investor confidence as Indian stocks continue to rally.

Focus on Upcoming Policy Announcements

With key monetary policy decisions expected this week from major global central banks, investors remain watchful. While no rate changes are anticipated, any signals on future policy directions could influence market movements in the coming days.