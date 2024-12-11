Google identified Andhra Pradesh as key partner: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said global tech giant Google has identified Andhra Pradesh as a key partner as part of its “ambitious” plans and operations in India.

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said global tech giant Google has identified Andhra Pradesh as a key partner as part of its “ambitious” plans and operations in India.

After meeting a Google delegation at the secretariat here, the Chief Minister said he discussed various potential areas for collaboration. He exuded confidence that collaborations with global technology leaders such as Google will empower the southern state.

“I met a Google delegation led by VP (vice president), Bikash Koley in Amaravati today. The delegation offered me an overview of their operations and shared their ambitious plans in India. I am proud that Andhra Pradesh has been identified as a key partner,” said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the CM, Andhra Pradesh’s progressive industrial policies have created a business-friendly ecosystem, attracted investors and paved the way for employment opportunities.

Recalling that the state recently signed an agreement with the US-headquartered company Google, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is looking forward to working together with it to bring these initiatives to fruition.

