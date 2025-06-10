Google Maps Danger: Foreign Tourists Rescued from Rajgir Jungle Thanks to Quick Thinking & Hindi Phrases

Patna: While Google Maps is an indispensable tool for navigation, there are times it can lead users into precarious situations. Recent incidents of accidents due to GPS reliance have made headlines, and a similar event recently unfolded in Rajgir, Bihar, where two foreign tourists found themselves stranded in a dense jungle, all thanks to Google Maps.

Treacherous Trek on Ratnagiri Hills

The two foreign tourists had embarked on a trekking adventure on Rajgir’s famous Ratnagiri Mountain, relying solely on Google Maps. Their intention was to soak in the mountain’s beauty during their trek, but they became so disoriented that their lives were put at risk. T

hey were completely lost in the dense forest, unsure of which way to go. Fortunately, a joint search operation by the Bihar Police and BSAP (Bihar Sashastra Police) successfully rescued them. The incident reportedly occurred last Sunday.

“Help Me!” in Hindi Proves Crucial

Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh stated that on Sunday night, a BSAP jawan stationed at the World Peace Pagoda on the summit of Ratnagiri heard cries of “Madad Karo” (Help me!) and “Sunie” (Listen!) along with whistling sounds from the jungle below. Suspecting someone was lost, the jawan immediately informed the Rajgir police station.

Upon receiving the information, Bihar Police swiftly mobilized. A joint team of police and BSAP jawans was formed and dispatched for a search operation in the dense jungle. The search for the two tourists continued well past midnight with the aid of torches. After approximately two hours, the team located the tourists, brought them out of the jungle, and took them to the Rajgir police station.

Ropeway Up, Treacherous Walk Down

During questioning at the police station, the foreign tourists revealed that they were followers of Buddhism and were in India to visit pilgrimage sites, which brought them to Rajgir. They had ascended to the World Peace Pagoda via the ropeway.

On their return, they decided to walk down towards the Emperor Ashoka Marg to see ancient stupas. However, they lost their way and became trapped in the dense jungle. They admitted their reliance on Google Maps, but the complex paths and network issues led them into trouble. They also shared that a few Hindi words they had learned during their travels in India proved to be very helpful in their hour of need. The tourists were identified as James Pigott from Ireland and Rafael Rayon from Venezuela.