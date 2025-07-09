Google’s AI-Powered Search Now Available in India: How to Access and Use It

New Delhi: Google has officially rolled out its AI-powered search experience in India, bringing its popular Google Search AI Mode—powered by Gemini 2.5—to Indian users. This advanced feature, already successful in the United States, is now available across mobile and web platforms without any sign-ups or installations.

Until now, Google Search typically displayed a list of web links based on user queries. However, with the integration of Artificial Intelligence, Google now provides direct, conversational answers to even the most complex questions. This marks a significant transformation in how users access information online.

Gemini 2.5: The AI Powering Google’s Smart Search

The newly launched AI mode is based on Gemini 2.5, Google’s latest language model. Gemini intelligently interprets user queries and provides precise, summarized, and context-aware responses. Whether you ask a straightforward question or seek a detailed explanation, the AI tool delivers accurate answers almost instantly.

No Sign-Ups Needed: AI Search Ready for All

Unlike traditional AI tools that require account creation or login, Google’s AI search mode can be accessed directly. Users in India can now experience the AI-enhanced Google Search just by opening the browser or Google app—making it easy, fast, and accessible to all.

Available in English, Regional Languages Coming Soon

As of now, the Google AI Search Mode is available in English. However, Google has announced plans to expand its availability to regional languages like Telugu and others, ensuring a more inclusive experience for Indian users.

Why It Matters: A New Era of Information Search

With over 8.5 billion daily searches globally, Google remains the primary gateway to the internet for most users. By introducing AI into its core search engine, Google aims to enhance user satisfaction, improve result accuracy, and compete with AI chatbots like ChatGPT. This development is expected to redefine how people interact with search engines in the digital age.