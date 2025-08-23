The Government Allocates Rs 375 Crore for the Musi Riverfront Development Project

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has initiated efforts to restore the Musi River. To this end, the Finance department on Saturday issued an official order approving the allocation of Rs. 375 crores from the budget for the Musi Riverfront Development Project for the financial year 2024-2025.

As part of its comprehensive plan to rehabilitate the Musi River, the government has already begun removing structures in the river’s catchment area up to the junction. The initiative to clear the accumulated garbage from the Musi River is currently in progress. With the recent allocation of funds, the efforts to clean the Musi are expected to gain additional momentum.

The Asian Development Bank has approved a loan of Rs. 4,100 crore for the beautification of the Musi River. Officials from the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited, tasked with the river’s beautification and cleaning, informed the ADB team visiting the state about the environmental initiatives planned alongside the cleaning efforts. This has paved the way for the disbursement of funds for the Musi cleaning project.

This initiative will include the development of roads and state-of-the-art infrastructure along both sides of the Musi River. Moreover, the project will utilise an Interceptor Channel network design to effectively distinguish flood water from drainage water in the Musi River.