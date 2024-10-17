Hyderabad

Government Has Not Demolished a Single Brick in Musi Area: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the government has not demolished any houses in the Musi River area, stating that not a single brick has been removed by government authorities.

Fouzia Farhana17 October 2024 - 18:53
Government Has Not Demolished a Single Brick in Musi Area: CM Revanth Reddy
Government Has Not Demolished a Single Brick in Musi Area: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the government has not demolished any houses in the Musi River area, stating that not a single brick has been removed by government authorities.

Speaking on the issue of resettlement for beneficiaries of the state’s double-bedroom housing scheme, CM Reddy explained that those who were allocated new homes voluntarily dismantled their old houses on their own. “The beneficiaries themselves took down their houses with their own hands after moving into the double-bedroom houses. The government has not removed a single brick,” he emphasized.

The statement comes amidst concerns from residents in the Musi river area regarding demolitions as part of the government’s housing initiatives. CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks aim to reassure the public that the demolitions were voluntary and not enforced by the state.

The government’s double-bedroom housing scheme is aimed at providing affordable housing to economically weaker sections, and the CM reiterated that the administration is committed to ensuring proper resettlement and support for the beneficiaries.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana17 October 2024 - 18:53

Related Articles

Cake Mixing Ceremony Held at Lulu Mall, Hyderabad with Over 25,000 KG of Cake Prepared

Cake Mixing Ceremony Held at Lulu Mall, Hyderabad with Over 25,000 KG of Cake Prepared

17 October 2024 - 19:59
nSure Healthy Spine Launches ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India’ Campaign on World Spine Day 2024

nSure Healthy Spine Launches ‘Healthy Spine, Healthy India’ Campaign on World Spine Day 2024

17 October 2024 - 19:50
Revanth Reddy Clarifies: Musi Project Aimed at Revitalization, Not Demolition

Revanth Reddy Clarifies: Musi Project Aimed at Revitalization, Not Demolition

17 October 2024 - 19:33
Hyderabad Hosts Historic PKL Kickoff: The Battle of Breath Takes Centre Stage as Season 11 Is Set for a Grand Opening

Hyderabad Hosts Historic PKL Kickoff: The Battle of Breath Takes Centre Stage as Season 11 Is Set for a Grand Opening

17 October 2024 - 17:57
Back to top button