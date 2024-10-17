Government Has Not Demolished a Single Brick in Musi Area: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the government has not demolished any houses in the Musi River area, stating that not a single brick has been removed by government authorities.

Speaking on the issue of resettlement for beneficiaries of the state’s double-bedroom housing scheme, CM Reddy explained that those who were allocated new homes voluntarily dismantled their old houses on their own. “The beneficiaries themselves took down their houses with their own hands after moving into the double-bedroom houses. The government has not removed a single brick,” he emphasized.

The statement comes amidst concerns from residents in the Musi river area regarding demolitions as part of the government’s housing initiatives. CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks aim to reassure the public that the demolitions were voluntary and not enforced by the state.

The government’s double-bedroom housing scheme is aimed at providing affordable housing to economically weaker sections, and the CM reiterated that the administration is committed to ensuring proper resettlement and support for the beneficiaries.