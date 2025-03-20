Government’s Bias Exposed as Telangana Stops Ads for ‘Munsif’; Congress Image Tarnished: Mufti Saghir Ahmad Naqshbandi

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has halted the publication of government advertisements in the widely circulated Urdu daily Munsif, allegedly due to misinformation. This move has sparked disappointment and concern among readers.

Prominent scholar and Sheikh-ul-Hadith of Jamia Nizamia, Mufti Saghir Ahmad Naqshbandi, strongly condemned the decision, calling it an act of bias and incompetence. He warned that such actions send a negative message to the public and damage the government’s credibility, particularly among the Urdu-speaking community.

According to Mufti Naqshbandi, government advertisements play a crucial role in highlighting its initiatives, and stopping ads for Munsif is an unfair move. Despite consistently promoting the Congress-led government’s work, the newspaper now finds itself sidelined. He pointed out that excessive praise can sometimes backfire, but independent journalism is essential for democracy. Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly criticized the media for not speaking the truth, which he believes poses a significant threat to the nation.

He urged political advisors and well-wishers of the government to bring this issue to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s attention. He demanded that the government immediately reinstate advertisements for Munsif to ensure fairness and equal treatment of all newspapers.

Munsif, a widely respected publication, has always maintained journalistic integrity by appreciating good governance while also highlighting public grievances. The newspaper has fearlessly criticized anti-people policies, a hallmark of responsible journalism that strengthens democracy.

Mufti Naqshbandi alleged that certain minority officials within the government are behind this move, acting to safeguard their personal interests and positions. He expressed concern that a democratically elected government is being misled by a handful of bureaucrats into suppressing independent media.

In a democratic system, the role of journalism is to hold the government accountable and voice public concerns. However, in this case, the government appears to be targeting Munsif under pressure from its own officials. Mufti Naqshbandi further stated that while Munsif has praised the government’s positive policies, it has also exposed issues such as the violation of promises made to minorities, illegal occupation of waqf properties, failures of minority institutions, and other public grievances.

This decision, he argued, is a clear indication that the government is being influenced by a select group of officials rather than acting in the public interest. Those who prioritize flattery and personal gain over democratic values are, in reality, the true enemies of democracy.