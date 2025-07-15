Govt Makes Aadhaar Biometric Update Mandatory for Kids Above 7 Years

New Delhi: The Government of India has urged all parents and guardians to update their children’s Aadhaar biometrics once they reach the age of seven. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) emphasized the importance of completing the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children who have crossed the age of five but haven’t yet updated their biometrics.

UIDAI Begins Sending SMS Alerts to Registered Mobile Numbers

To ensure compliance, UIDAI has begun sending SMS notifications to the mobile numbers registered with Aadhaar of such children. This is part of the UIDAI’s initiative to encourage timely completion of MBU.

Aadhaar Biometric Rules for Children Explained

During initial Aadhaar enrolment for children under five, only basic details such as photograph, name, date of birth, gender, and proof of address are collected. Fingerprint and iris biometrics are not captured at this stage due to underdeveloped features.

Once the child reaches five years of age, fingerprints, iris scan, and an updated photo are required as part of the first Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU). This process is free of cost if done between the ages of 5 and 7.

Prescribed Fee After Age 7

UIDAI clarified that after the child turns seven, updating the Aadhaar biometrics will incur a nominal fee of Rs. 100.

Non-Compliance Can Lead to Aadhaar Deactivation

If MBU is not completed after age 7, UIDAI may deactivate the Aadhaar number as per existing guidelines. Therefore, timely updating of biometrics is crucial to maintain the accuracy and validity of the Aadhaar record.

An Aadhaar with updated biometric data is necessary for availing various government services, including school admissions, entrance exams, scholarships, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Parents Urged to Act Immediately

The government and UIDAI have strongly advised parents and guardians to prioritize the Aadhaar biometric update of their children to avoid service disruptions and ensure seamless access to public benefits.