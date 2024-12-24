Govt reforms, private partnerships behind Indian space industry growth in 2024: ISpA

New Delhi: Reforms made by the government coupled with private partnerships played a crucial role in the growth of India’s space industry in 2024, said the Indian Space Association (ISpA), noting that 2025 is poised to be a year of transformative developments.

Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General, ISpA stated that government reforms like the Foreign Direct Investment policy, the Rs 1,000 crore Venture Capitalist fund, and a thriving startup ecosystem, coupled with dynamic public-private collaborations propelled space sector growth.

“The Indian government’s continued focus on strategic policy reforms not only opens the door for significant private sector investment but also ensures that India stays at the forefront of global space innovation. With the continuous support from the government and the push for the public,” Bhatt said.

“The private space sector is witnessing a major growth in the startup ecosystem driven by favourable policy reforms like the liberal FDI policy announced this year,” he stated, adding that this will give the country “access to the latest tech advances and funds” both from Indian and global investors.

The FDI policy in the space sector was launched under the Indian Space Policy 2023 in March. It allows for 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route for satellite components and systems, up to 74 per cent for satellite manufacturing and operation, and 49 per cent for launch vehicles and spaceports.

In October, the Cabinet approved a Rs 1,000 crore VC Fund for the space sector, bolstering startups and private players.

It also approved Phase III of the Space-Based Surveillance (SBS-III) project, targeting the launch of 52 satellites to enhance surveillance. This involved the manufacturing of 31 satellites by the private sector, providing immense opportunities to the industry.

Further, the year also witnessed the laying of the foundation stone for India’s second spaceport in Kulasekharapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

Tata Advanced Systems and Satellogic launched India’s first private sub-metric high-resolution Earth Observation satellite in April.

In May, Agnikul Cosmos made history with the launch of “Agnibaan – SOrTeD,” the world’s first rocket powered by a fully 3D-printed, semi-cryogenic engine.

Funding for Indian space-tech startups reached $76.79 million in 2024, bringing total funding to $463.24 million to date. This includes Pixxel, GalaxEye, Dhruva Space, XDLink Labs, Piersight, and EtherialX.

Notably, this year, ISRO’s commercial arm, NSIL, invited private firms to apply for the end-to-end manufacturing of the Launch Vehicle Mark-III, used in Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3.

IN-SPACe, under the Department of Space, also called for initial bids from domestic companies to design, build, and operate Earth Observation satellites. These initiatives mark the Centre’s push to become a key customer for India’s private space sector through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, transforming the space sector, Bhatt said.