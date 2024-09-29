IndvsBan: Green Park Stadium’s poor drainage system sparks outrage after no show on day three

Kanpur: Despite a rain-free morning and bright sunshine later in the day, day three’s play of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off without a ball being bowled at the Green Park Stadium.

The unexpected cause? A ‘wet outfield’. Frustration grew as both teams remained at their hotel, while match officials inspected the field three times, all without covers. But there was no play, leading to two days now lost due to rain.

Shiv Kumar, the pitch curator of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) maintained that everything was under control in Kanpur. But he admitted to having confusion regarding the match officials’ reservations.

“They gave us three different time for inspection but never told us what is the issue. Which area was wet or whatever is the problem. I told them that you can start the match but if you have any concern let me know,” he told IANS.

With the morning and lunch sessions already lost, match referee Jeff Crowe conducted multiple inspections, but the soggy patches on the field, particularly in the deep mid-wicket area near Pavilion C, left him unsatisfied.

The damp 30-yard circle also continued to concern, leading to the push of the pitch inspection to 2pm. Crowe, alongside reserve umpire Virender Sharma and TV umpire Rod Tucker, insisted on further delays, hoping for sunlight to dry the affected areas before allowing play to resume.

Before the third inspection which was scheduled at 2pm, a senior ground official told IANS that the match officials wanted ground to dry up with natural light but were never told about the exact area of wet patch.

“Match officials have asked us to wait for the natural light then only we can continue the play. The pitch and another part of the ground are perfectly good, there are certain areas of concern but we can start the play.”

“If they want to wait for the sunlight, then they should have given the next inspection time at 1pm, because a little sunlight is always here which will dry the concerned area in an hour.

We have already lost two sessions, next inspection at 2pm will lead us to call off the match,” a ground official working at the stadium told IANS.

Spectators travelling from different parts of the state showed their frustration with the ground facilities at Green Park, leaving them disheartened and wanting UPCA to take good care of one of the oldest stadiums in the country, which has been hosting Test cricket since 1952.

“I am deeply feeling bad, Green Park is one of the oldest stadiums and we got a Test match after three years.

The game should have continued for all five days, It’s the UPCA and the match organizers, who should be blamed. They are not taking proper care of it.

We are coming from different parts of the state and investing money to watch the match but of what use,” said a fan from Fatehpur.

Another fan from Kanpur said, “Ye Green Park ko kuch ni milna chahie, yahan sab gadbad chal raha hai. Mahaul aisa banate hain jaise kitni suvidhaein hain but they can’t even conduct a match on a day when it was a proper sunny. Green Park shouldn’t get a match, I am happy to travel to Lucknow or Varanasi but not Green Park.”

The teams had played only 35 overs in the entire match so far, with Bangladesh standing at 107 for 3. The delay has sparked fresh criticism of the stadium’s drainage system, with questions raised on its readiness to host international games.

When rain hampered the proceedings on day one, ground staff worked to dry the surface by using sawdust and covering the field, but the efforts were futile. Even with 75 groundsmen working tirelessly, the wet patches stubbornly remained, disappointing the thousands of spectators in the stands, who have been eager to witness a Test match.

This isn’t the first time such issues have emerged. Memories of the recent Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand in Greater Noida came flooding back—when poor outfield conditions led to the match being abandoned without a ball being bowled earlier this month.

The venue director, Sanjay Kapoor, assured before the game started that, “We guarantee a five-day match here at the Green Park Stadium and we have ensured that everything is in place.

We are prepared for rain but I assure you even if rain comes we will start the game in an hour or two.”

The BCCI sources have suggested to IANS that the Green Park Stadium could lose out on hosting future international matches, with Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium—a state-of-the-art facility with superior infrastructure—emerging as a preferred alternative.

Ekana Stadium has already hosted a Test match between Afghanistan and the West Indies, apart from being a home ground of Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL and hosting 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup games. It is all set to host the upcoming Irani Cup game between Rest of India and Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai from October 1-5.