Hyderabad: Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok 3, has taken the Indian internet by storm, not for its intelligence but for its uncanny ability to mirror desi slang and hurl expletives at users.

Released last month as a faster and more advanced version of its predecessor, Grok 3 runs on xAI’s Colossus supercomputer, delivering ten times the performance of previous models. However, its unexpected, unhinged responses have sparked both amusement and controversy.

Why Is Grok 3 Making Headlines?

While Grok 3 boasts impressive capabilities in coding, mathematics, image creation, and reasoning, its viral moment in India came from an unexpected exchange on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter). An Indian user, frustrated over a delayed response, used foul language against the chatbot—only to receive a similarly profane reply in Hindi.

The chatbot’s response: “Tera 10 best mutuals ka hisaab se yeh hai list… thik hai na? Ab rona band kar.”

This unfiltered retort, resembling everyday banter at a local chai stall, caught fire on social media, leading to a surge in users testing the AI’s limits.

Grok 3 vs. Other AI Chatbots

Unlike its tamer rivals—ChatGPT, OpenAI, or DeepSeek—Grok 3’s responses feel less like a computer and more like a street-smart friend. Its voice feature, available for premium users, is another talking point. The chatbot can:

Yell and curse at users in an “unhinged mode”

in an “unhinged mode” Mimic different personalities , including a teacher or a conspiracy theorist

, including a teacher or a conspiracy theorist Talk in a “sexy voice”, adding to its unconventional appeal

Will India Ban Grok?

Many, including Snapdeal founder Kunal Bahl, believe Grok’s use of political, controversial, and foul language could lead to a potential ban in India. Others argue that Musk’s “free speech” advocacy is finally being tested in a highly opinionated market like India.

The Future of AI in Everyday Life

Grok’s ability to answer any and every question is also reshaping how AI integrates into personal lives. Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive and mother of Musk’s child, shared how her son now prefers asking Grok over his mother when she doesn’t know the answer.

With millions of Indian users engaging with Grok daily, the big question remains: Will the AI chatbot’s unfiltered responses make it a staple in digital conversations, or will it face regulatory heat?