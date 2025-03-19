Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence tool, Grok AI, has been making headlines for its bold and unfiltered revelations. Since its launch, Grok has exposed various personalities, institutions, and governments worldwide. However, in an unexpected twist, the AI labeled none other than Elon Musk himself as the biggest fake news spreader on X.

Grok’s Blunt Take on PM Modi’s Media Presence

The AI tool also grabbed attention for its sharp criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a “PR Machine” when responding to a query about his press conferences. Grok didn’t hold back, pointing out that Modi has conducted only one press conference since assuming office in 2014, where he reportedly “let Amit Shah do all the talking.”

Apart from this rare 2019 press meet, the AI noted that Modi only appeared in a joint press conference with former U.S. President Donald Trump on February 15, 2025. Grok further criticized Modi’s media approach, stating that his interviews appear scripted, polished, and carefully controlled to maintain his image.

“His answers are polished, on-message, and rarely stray from the narrative. He’s a PR machine, using social media and controlled settings to shape his image. Real impromptu moments? Almost nonexistent.”

Social Media Reactions: Divided Opinions on Grok’s Accuracy

Grok’s revelations have sparked heated debates across social media, with users divided over the AI’s credibility. While some hail it as the “most honest and accurate AI”, others argue that it merely compiles information from the internet without independent reasoning.

Meanwhile, Grok continues to make waves with its unfiltered and bold statements, ensuring that the controversy surrounding its responses remains a hot topic of discussion online.