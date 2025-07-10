Ground Report: Inflation Hits Delhi Hard, Green Vegetable Prices Skyrocket — Know How Long the Surge Will Last

New Delhi: Continuous heavy rainfall across India is now affecting the vegetable market in Delhi-NCR, with prices skyrocketing and vendors struggling with poor-quality supply and waste. While many celebrate the monsoon, vegetable sellers in Delhi’s major markets are facing heavy losses.

Soaring Prices Force Consumers to Cut Down on Vegetables

Vendors across Okhla and Azadpur mandis say vegetable prices have surged dramatically in the last two weeks. With fewer buyers due to high prices, nearly 20% of vegetables are being discarded daily. Additionally, wholesalers are delivering rotten vegetables, further worsening the situation.

Current Vegetable Prices in Delhi Markets

Here’s a look at the current retail rates reported from Okhla Mandi:

Garlic: ₹100/kg

Potato: ₹80/kg

Onion: ₹90/kg

Bitter Gourd: ₹50/kg

Bottle Gourd: ₹60/kg

Ridge Gourd: ₹70/kg

Arbi (Taro Root): ₹40/kg

Carrot: ₹50/kg

Brinjal (Eggplant): ₹90/kg

Vegetables being sold outside these mandis in different parts of Delhi are even more expensive, with street vendors adding ₹10 or more per kg to the already high prices.

Why Are Vegetables Becoming Expensive?

According to Dharamraj, a vendor at Okhla Mandi, the rain has severely damaged crops, reducing supply and pushing prices up. For example, garlic, which previously sold for ₹80/kg, now costs ₹100/kg.

Vendor Mannat added that leafy and green vegetables like bitter gourd, okra, bottle gourd, pumpkin, cabbage, and cauliflower have all become costlier by ₹10–₹20/kg due to decayed stock and transport issues.

20% of Vegetables Rotting Due to Rain

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are disrupting transport, with many vegetable consignments rotting before reaching Delhi. Vendor Nawab mentioned that around 20% of the supply is spoiled before it arrives. Even green chillies and capsicum have seen noticeable price hikes.

When Will Prices Normalize?

Vendors unanimously agree that as long as the monsoon continues, vegetable prices will remain high. Until then, consumers may need to either cut back on green vegetables or pay premium prices at local markets.