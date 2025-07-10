Dell Launches Alienware 16 Aurora Laptop in India Ahead of Prime Day

New Delhi: Dell and Alienware have officially launched the much-anticipated Alienware 16 Aurora laptop in India. Designed for gamers and performance seekers, the laptop brings desktop-grade power in a portable form factor, setting a new benchmark in the premium gaming segment.

Powered by Intel Core Series 2 CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 50 GPUs

The Alienware 16 Aurora is equipped with the latest Intel Core Series 2 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards, including options up to Intel Core 7 CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5060 GPU. These configurations aim to deliver top-tier gaming performance and multitasking capabilities.

Debut of Cryo-Chamber Thermal Architecture

One of the highlights of the Alienware 16 Aurora is the new Cryo-Chamber thermal architecture, a design innovation meant to optimize airflow and maintain high performance during intensive workloads or extended gaming sessions. This cooling system ensures consistent performance without thermal throttling.

First Aurora Laptop in the Alienware Lineup

The launch of the Alienware 16 Aurora marks the first laptop in the Aurora product family, which was traditionally limited to desktop gaming rigs. “The Alienware 16 Aurora reimagines the legendary power of our desktops in a sleek, portable design,” said Raj Kumar Rishi, VP & MD, Consumer & Small Business, Dell Technologies India.

Premium Design and Customizable Hardware

The laptop features a minimalist design with a premium anodised aluminium lid, magnesium alloy frame, and a striking new Interstellar Indigo color variant. Additional highlights include:

User-upgradeable DDR5 RAM slots

PCIe Gen 4 SSD support

Wi-Fi 7 compatibility

Dolby Audio support

16-inch WQXGA 120Hz display with ComfortView Plus for reduced eye strain during extended use

AI-Enabled Features and Omnichannel Strategy

According to Atul Mehta, Senior Director and GM, India Consumer Channel, Dell Technologies, the Alienware 16 Aurora reflects the brand’s focus on sleek design, AI-powered performance, and ease of use. “These laptops are designed to make browsing, travelling, and daily tasks effortless and enjoyable,” he stated.

Pricing and Availability in India

The Alienware 16 Aurora is priced starting at ₹1,29,990 and will be exclusively available during Amazon Prime Day from July 12 to 14, 2025.

From July 17, the laptop will also be available through: