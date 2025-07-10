Girl Jumps from 5th Floor of Jaunpur School; Suicide Note Reveals Shocking Reason

Ajit Singh | Jaunpur: A tragic incident took place on Thursday morning in a renowned school located in the police station area of Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh, when a Class 11 student attempted suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of the school building.

Student Critically Injured, Rushed to Private Hospital

The girl was critically injured and immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment. She is currently undergoing medical care, and her condition remains serious. The incident created a wave of panic and shock among students and teachers present at the school.

Police Recover Suicide Note at the Scene

Following the incident, police officials and family members rushed to the spot. The school management provided initial first aid before ensuring the girl was transferred to the hospital. During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note allegedly written by the student.

Family Members Blamed in Suicide Note

In the suicide note, the student held her father, grandmother, “badi mummy” (aunt), and two paternal aunts responsible for her extreme action. She clearly stated that the school should not be held accountable for her decision and requested that no legal action be taken against the school.

School Authorities Cooperating with Investigation

The school administration is said to be fully cooperating with police authorities, while officials continue their investigation into the circumstances leading to the attempted suicide. The incident has raised concerns over mental health support for students and family-related pressures.