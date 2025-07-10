Oman to Host ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier

Dubai: Oman has been announced as the host for the combined ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia and East Asia-Pacific Qualifier, set to take place in October 2025.

Nine Teams to Battle for Three World Cup Spots

A total of nine teams will participate in the qualifier. From the 2024 sub-regional qualifiers, Kuwait, Malaysia, UAE, Qatar, Japan, and Samoa will join Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and hosts Oman to compete for three spots in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Familiar Faces Among Participants

Among these teams, Oman, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, and UAE have previously featured in past editions of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament will run for 10 days, beginning with the group stage from October 8 to 10.

Nine teams will be divided into three groups of three .

will be divided into . The top two teams from each group will move to the Super Six stage , which will be played from October 12 to 17 .

from each group will move to the , which will be played from . The top three teams from the Super Six stage will qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Group Composition

Group 1 : UAE, Malaysia, Qatar

: UAE, Malaysia, Qatar Group 2 : Nepal, Kuwait, Japan

: Nepal, Kuwait, Japan Group 3: Oman, Papua New Guinea, Samoa

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier Announced

The East Asia-Pacific Women’s qualifier for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has also been scheduled. The event will take place in Suva, Fiji, from September 9 to 15.

Eight Women’s Teams Set for EAP Qualifier

Fiji will host Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia, Japan, Samoa, Cook Islands, and the Philippines for the regional competition.