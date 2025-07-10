Study Finds Lead Exposure May Impair Children’s Memory Retention

New Delhi: Exposure to lead during pregnancy and early childhood may significantly accelerate memory loss in children, potentially impairing their learning and overall cognitive development, according to a new study.

Memory Performance Tested Using Cognitive Task

Researchers assessed memory performance in children aged 6 to 8 using the delayed matching-to-sample task, a widely recognized cognitive test. The findings were reported by Xinhua news agency.

Advanced Statistical Model Applied

The research team from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, US, applied a nonlinear modified power function—a statistical model previously used in both animal and human studies. This marks one of its first applications in environmental health research

Even Low Lead Levels Linked to Faster Memory Loss

The study revealed that higher blood lead levels between ages 4 and 6 were significantly associated with a faster rate of forgetting, even at relatively low exposure. The median blood lead level among the participants was just 1.7 micrograms per decilitre.

Findings Published in Science Advances

Published in the journal Science Advances, the study emphasizes that even low-level lead exposure can undermine essential cognitive functions during early childhood development.

Expert Insights on Memory and Lead

“There may be no more important a trait than the ability to form memories. Memories define who we are and how we learn,” said Robert Wright from the Department of Environmental Medicine at Mount Sinai.

He added, “This paper breaks new ground by showing how environmental chemicals can interfere with the rate of memory formation. Children with higher levels of blood lead forgot the test stimulus faster than those with low blood lead levels.”

Call for Policy Interventions and Further Research

The findings pave the way for future research into how lead and other environmental toxins affect attention, executive function, and reward processing.

The study also reinforces the need for stronger policy measures to protect children’s developing brains and prevent irreversible harm.